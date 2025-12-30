Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sibsankar, Sourav guide Assam to dramatic victory

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Assam registered a terrific four-wicket victory over Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match played in Rajkot on Monday.

Sibsankar Roy emerged as the star of the match, scoring a brilliant century, while opener Sourav Dihingia played a crucial supporting role with a fine knock of 91.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a challenging total of 310 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs. Assam’s chase began on a shaky note as opener Pradyun Saikia was dismissed for 14 with the score at 14. Captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar also departed early, scoring just 7.

However, the momentum of the match shifted dramatically once Sibsankar Roy joined Sourav Dihingia at the crease. The duo stitched together a vital 141-run partnership for the third wicket. Later, Sibsankar added another crucial 93 runs for the fourth wicket with Denish Das, effectively taking the game away from Hyderabad.

Both Sibsankar and Sourav took their time to settle before launching an attack on the opposition bowlers. Sibsankar scored 112 runs off 109 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and one six. Sourav scored 91 off 112 balls, which included nine boundaries and a six. Denish Das also made a valuable contribution, scoring a quickfire 54 off 46 balls with seven boundaries.

Assam eventually reached the target with three balls to spare, finishing at the loss of six wickets. For Hyderabad, Milind was the most successful bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 68 runs.

Earlier, Hyderabad’s innings was anchored by opener Rahul Singh Gahlaut, who scored 79, and Abhirath Reddy, who contributed 54. The pair shared a 93-run partnership for the second wicket. Abdul Ajij Kuraishi was the most effective bowler for Assam, picking up 3 wickets for 71 runs, while Swarupam Purkayastha and Sibsankar Roy claimed two wickets each.

