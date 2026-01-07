Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sibsankar’s ton goes in vain as Assam suffer defeat

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam suffered yet another setback in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, going down to Chandigarh by seven wickets at Rajkot on Tuesday. Chasing a challenging target of 285, Chandigarh reached the total in 47.2 overs, losing just three wickets.

Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra led from the front with a superb 102, while Arjun Azad played a match-winning knock of 140, both scoring centuries to steer their side to a comfortable victory. The duo added 244 runs from 228 balls for the first wicket.

Earlier, Assam posted a competitive 284/7 in 50 overs, riding on a fine unbeaten century by Sibsankar Roy, whose effort ultimately went in vain. Sibsankar scored 106 off 84 balls, striking nine boundaries. He was well supported by opener Sourav Dihingia, who made 61, and skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who contributed 51. The duo added 90 runs for the second-wicket partnership, laying a strong foundation for Assam’s total.

Despite the solid batting performance, Assam’s bowlers could not contain Chandigarh’s strong chase, resulting in another defeat for the team in the tournament.

