Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan Upset Second Seeds to Reach Hangzhou Open Semifinals; Yuki Bhambri Advances in Chengdu Open

NEW DELHI: India’s Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan found a way to prevail over second seeds Julian Cash and Llyod Glasspool in a tough battle in the Hangzhou Open quarterfinals while Yuki Bhambri progressed to the Chengdu Open semifinals with his partner on Saturday.

In Hangzhou, Prashanth and left-handed Nedunchezhiyan lost the opening set but came back strong to emerge 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 10-8 winners in an energy-sapping contest that also tested their nerves.

The match lasted two hours. They next face third seeds Ariel Behar and Robert Galloway.

In Chengdu, Bhambri and his third seeded French partner Albano Olivetti also came back after losing the first set to win 5-7, 6-3, 12-10 against Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo.

They are now up against second seeds Ivand Dodig (Croatia) and Rafael Matos (Brazil). Agencies

