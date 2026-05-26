Villarreal Thrash Atletico Madrid 5-1 to Seal Best La Liga Finish in 13 Years

MADRID: Villarreal claimed third place in La Liga with an emphatic 5-1 win over Atletico Madrid, which finished fourth, in the final match of the Spanish season. It was Marcelino Garcia Toral’s last in charge of the Yellow Submarine, and he guided them to a comfortable victory against an uninterested Atletico side.

Finishing third is Villarreal’s highest placement in La Liga for 13 years.

Villarreal captain Dani Parejo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute in what was also his final match for the club. Agencies

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