Vinicius Junior admits he ‘wasn’t 100 percent’ despite scoring in Brazil’s draw with Morocco

New Jersey: After scoring his 10th goal for Brazil in his 50th appearance for the Selecao during the 1-1 draw with Morocco, Vinicius Junior admitted that he “wasn’t 100 percent at his best” but will improve to help Brazil more in attack.

“I believe I can improve a lot. I managed to score, but I wasn’t 100 percent at my best technically,” Vinicius said after receiving the man of the match award. “I can improve that and help Brazil more in attack. I was able to help a lot defensively, where everyone did an impeccable job. We need to improve and keep developing if we want to win the competition.”

“The pressure of the opening game makes it the most difficult match of the tournament. We had to adapt as quickly as possible because we conceded very early. We completely changed the way we were playing.

“We knew it would be complicated because it was an opening match against a team that has been playing together for a long time. They have shown that they have real quality. Now we have to make sure that we come back stronger,” he added. IANS

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