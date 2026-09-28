Virat Kohli Becomes Second Batter After Sachin Tendulkar to Reach 15,000 ODI Runs

Thiruvananthapuram: Batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Sunday became only the second men’s batter after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 15,000 runs in ODI cricket. Kohli reached the landmark during India's ongoing chase of 296 against the West Indies in the ODI series opener.

Kohli, 37, got to the coveted landmark in style in the 29th over by swivelling to pull a short ball from Alzarri Joseph that raced away to the deep midwicket fence. That boundary led to the crowd at the Greenfield International Stadium rising to its feet and applauded loudly for Kohli.

Kohli, the right-handed batter, needed only 315 innings to cross the 15,000 runs mark after having made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in August 2008. Tendulkar, who crossed the 15,000 runs mark in his 350th innings in 2007, finished his ODI career in 2012 with 18,426 runs from 463 matches. It also makes Kohli the fastest to reach 15,000 runs in ODI cricket. IANS

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