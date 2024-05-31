Virat Kohli is just so mentally tough, says former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson

New Delhi: Shane Watson, the former Australia all-rounder, thinks Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni stand out as the most mentally strong players he played alongside in his vast playing career.

“The people that I’ve worked with one-on-one, I won’t take names in particular, but just a bit of a knowing that even the high-quality international cricketers that I’ve worked with, like at the Delhi Capitals, for example, just the things that I’ve seen are - one, just their ability to be able to step into each game confidently and knowing what the best version of them looks like, so they’re stepping into that every single time.

“Then the way they debrief a performance, especially when it’s not a great performance - how they debrief that and just turn their focus then to what they need to do in the lead up or during the next game to be able to bring a better version or give themselves a better chance of having a good performance. So, there’s two people that stand out for me, as I have played with both of these guys.

“One is Virat Kohli, who is just so mentally tough. He fully understands how to bring the best version of himself, which is getting in the battle, having his back up against a war where it’s you or me, and he’s fully engaged in every moment of every game. It’s that intensity that he brings to, just about every game, is superhuman.

“There’s only really a couple of other people that I’ve played with or played against who had that consistent intensity every moment of every game So that’s something about Virat, that we’ve seen in this IPL, just how engaged he is. That’s why he’s been able to sustain such high performances for such a long period of time,” said Watson in an exclusive interview with IANS, on the sidelines of his new book ‘The Winner’s Mindset’ launched by HarperCollins Publishers India. IANS

