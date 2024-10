Bengaluru: Senior batter Virat Kohli leapfrogged ex-captain MS Dhoni to become the second-most-capped international cricketer for India across formats during the first Test against New Zealand. Kohli marked his 536th international appearance when he took the field here on Thursday . Dhoni, on the other hand, featured for India in 535 international macthes between 2004 and 2019. IANS

Also Read: I like Virat Kohli more than Babar Azam, says Former Pakistan skipper Sidra Nawaz

Also Watch: