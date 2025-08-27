Virender Sehwag backs Suryakumar Yadav-led India to win Asia Cup

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that the Suryakumar Yadav-led defending champions are the “best team” in the eight-nation Asia Cup and backed them to retain their title.

This time, the continental tournament will be played in a T20 format to serve as a preparatory ground for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“We are world champions. We just won the World Cup, T20 World Cup and I am sure that we are the best team in the Asia Cup and hopefully we will win the Asia Cup,” Sehwag said in an exclusive chat with the official broadcaster of Asia Cup, Sony Sports Network.

“I think we have very good side and Sky is leading from the front and he’s a top player in T20 format. I’m sure that under his captaincy, we will do well because we’ve seen in the past when Sky has taken over, we won lot of T20 games and I’m sure that we will win the Asia Cup also,” he added.

The veteran batter acknowledged the importance of the Asia Cup for the Men in Blue before the next year’s spectacle.

“I think in the T20 format, this Asia Cup can serve as a great preparation for our 2026 T20 World Cup. It’s an opportunity to see which new players should be given chances and who can be included in the squad. You can start building a team for the World Cup. In my opinion, there is no better opportunity for the Indian team to check its strength than the Asia Cup,” Sehwag said.

Silencing all the critics and doubters over the squad selection for the tournament, Sehwag said, “I think we have a very good T20 selector. I think we have a very good T20 side.

Under Surya Kumar Yadav, we’ve done well in T20 matches and I am sure that he’ll get the best team that the selectors will give him, and hopefully we will win the Asia Cup this time.”

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup, set to happen in the UAE from September 9-28, marks India’s first T20I outing since winning the home series against England by 4-1 in January.

India will open their Group A campaign against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10, followed by a high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the same venue on September 14, before facing Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19. (IANS)

