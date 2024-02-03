Visakhapatnam: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines with Historic Maiden Test Double Century in Vizag

NEW DELHI: In a spectacular display of skill and determination, Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history with a stunning maiden Test double century on day 2 of the 2nd Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag.

Jaiswal's remarkable achievement makes him the third-youngest Indian to achieve the milestone in Test cricket, following in the footsteps of legends Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar. The young cricketer's innings was nothing short of a masterclass, showcasing his prowess and maturity beyond his years.

The historic moment unfolded in the 102nd over, with Jaiswal announcing his intentions right from the first delivery. Facing a quicker delivery on his pads from Shoaib Bashir, the Mumbai batter confidently sent the ball sailing over the square leg fence for a maximum, propelling himself to 197 runs.

The next delivery from Bashir proved to be an unexpected gift for Jaiswal, who seized the opportunity with finesse. A full toss met with a sweeping shot saw the ball racing to the boundary, marking Jaiswal's maiden Test double century. The jubilant cricketer wasted no time in expressing his elation, dropping his bat and helmet to celebrate the monumental achievement with unbridled enthusiasm.

Jaiswal's innings was a testament to his unwavering focus and determination to reach the milestone without hesitation. The picturesque Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium witnessed a young talent coming into his own, leaving spectators and cricket enthusiasts in awe of his remarkable feat.

The 20-year-old's achievement adds a new chapter to the rich history of Indian cricket, and his name will now be forever associated with the elite club of Test cricketers who have reached the coveted double century mark at a young age.

As the cricketing world applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic innings, the young prodigy's future in the sport looks promising, with this double century serving as a testament to his potential and determination on the international stage. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await more stellar performances from this rising star who has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on Indian Test cricket.