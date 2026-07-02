Vishvanath, Chandrika lead India’s youthful punch at Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships

New Delhi: India will field a balanced mix of proven performers and emerging talent at the U-19 & U-23 Asian Boxing Championships, with reigning Asian champion Vishvanath Suresh and World Boxing Futures Cup gold medallist Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari leading the country’s challenge at the continental event, which begins on July 3 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Wednesday announced its squads across both age groups, with the tournament expected to provide an important platform for the nation’s young boxers to gain international exposure and continue their progression towards the senior ranks.

Vishvanath, the reigning Asian champion in the men’s U-23 50kg category, headlines a formidable men’s squad that also features Ganga (55kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Vanshaj (65kg), Hitesh (70kg), Neeraj (75kg), Aryan Malik (80kg), Rocky Chaudhary (85kg), Hemant Sangwan (90kg) and Ishan Kataria (+90kg).

The women’s U-23 team includes Nidhi (48kg), Tanu (51kg), Nisha (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Kajal (65kg), Shivani (70kg), Muskan (75kg), Naina (80kg) and Priyanka (+80kg).

In the U-19 competition, Futures Cup gold medallist Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari will spearhead the girls’ campaign in the 51kg category. She is joined by Gunjan (48kg), Chirom Joyshree Devi (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Chahat (60kg), Vanshika (65kg), Lakshu (70kg), Anshika (75kg), Megha Sheokand (80kg) and Prachi Tokas (+80kg).

The boys’ U-19 squad comprises Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Aditya (55kg), Sikander (60kg), Mausam Suhag (65kg), Prashant (70kg), Devendra Chaudhary (75kg), Lokesh (80kg), Sagar (85kg), Shubham Rajput (90kg) and Loven Gulia (+90kg).

BFI president Ajay Singh described the championships as an important stage in the development of India’s next generation of boxers and reiterated the federation’s long-term focus on strengthening the talent pipeline.

“The U-19 and U-23 Asian Championships are crucial stepping stones for our young boxers as they transition to the elite level. We are seeing strong depth across weight categories, and this group represents the future of Indian boxing. Our focus remains on building consistency and giving our athletes the exposure needed to succeed on the international stage,” he said. (IANS)

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