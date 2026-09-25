Sports

Vivek Sagar Prasad Marks 200th International Cap for India in Asian Games Clash vs South Korea

Vivek Sagar Prasad earns his 200th senior international cap for India during the Asian Games hockey match against South Korea in Kakamigahara.
Vivek Sagar
Published on

Kakamigahara: India midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad completed 200 senior international appearances for the Indian men’s hockey team during their Asian Games 2026 Pool A match against South Korea in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Thursday.

Hockey India marked the milestone by congratulating the 26-year-old midfielder, who made his senior international debut in 2018 and has since established himself as a key member of the national side.

Known for his composure and versatility, Vivek has been part of several major campaigns for India, including the team’s bronze-medal-winning runs at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. IANS

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Bhavani, Shreya bow out in women’s sabre pre-quarters

Vivek Sagar
200 international appearances
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com