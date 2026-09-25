Vivek Sagar Prasad Marks 200th International Cap for India in Asian Games Clash vs South Korea

Kakamigahara: India midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad completed 200 senior international appearances for the Indian men’s hockey team during their Asian Games 2026 Pool A match against South Korea in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Thursday.

Hockey India marked the milestone by congratulating the 26-year-old midfielder, who made his senior international debut in 2018 and has since established himself as a key member of the national side.

Known for his composure and versatility, Vivek has been part of several major campaigns for India, including the team’s bronze-medal-winning runs at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. IANS

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