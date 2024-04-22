Walkers Priyanka Goswami, Akshdeep Singh qualify for Paris Olympics

Antalya: India's mixed relay team comprising Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami qualified for Paris Olympics by virtue of their 18th place finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday.

The top-22 teams automatically qualify for the quadrennial extravaganza and the Indian duo clocked a personal best time of 3:05.03 across the 42.195 km distance that they covered.

The event was won by the Italian team represented by Francesco Fortunato and Valentina Trapletti, who won the gold medal with a timing of 2:56:45. Agencies

