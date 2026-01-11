Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha lead WTT Singapore Smash entry list

Beijing: China’s top-ranked paddlers Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha led the player list announced on Saturday for the 2026 World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash. Wang is joined in the men’s singles top five by teammate Lin Shidong, Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, and Sweden’s Truls Moregard.

China claimed the women’s singles top five spots, with Sun followed by Wang Manyu, Kuai Man, Chen Xingtong, and Wang Yidi. Other Chinese players to compete in the event are Liang Jingkun, Xiang Peng, Chen Yuanyu, Zhou Qihao, and Chen Junsong in the men’s category, and Chen Yi, Shi Xunyao, and He Zhuojia on the women’s side.

As the first WTT Grand Smash tournament of the season, the Singapore Smash will be held from February 19 to March 1, with 2,000 world ranking points up for grabs.

Meanwhile, in the WTT Champions Doha, the men’s singles top seed Lin Shidong of China survived a five-game battle to beat Germany’s Benedikt Duda, while his compatriot and women’s top seed Wang Manyu powered into the quarterfinals with a straight-game victory over France’s Prithika Pavade. Agencies

Also Read: James Anderson criticises Ben Stokes’ post-Ashes praise for England