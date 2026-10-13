Wang Manyu Reclaims World No. 1 Spot After Dominant China Smash Victory

Beijing: China's Wang Manyu returned to the top of the women's singles world rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Monday after successfully defending her title at the 2026 WTT China Smash.

Wang swept Japan's Hitomi Sato 4-0 in Sunday's final at Beijing's Shougang Park, earning 2,000 ranking points to overtake compatriot Sun Yingsha. Wang first reached world No. 1 in September but subsequently slipped to second after the ranking points from her 2025 China Smash victory expired.

Wang Manyu successfully defended her women's singles title after defeating Japanese chopper Hitomi Sato 4-0 at the 2026 WTT China Smash on Sunday.

In the men's singles rankings, Japan's Sora Matsushima retained the top spot after winning the China Smash title. France's Felix Lebrun ranked second, followed by Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto, Sweden's Truls Moregard and China's Wang Chuqin. IANS

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