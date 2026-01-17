Wanindu Hasaranga set for England series despite medical visit to Singapore

Mumbai: Sri Lanka’s star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to be available for the upcoming T20I series against England, despite travelling to Singapore for a medical check-up, a news report claimed on Friday. Hasaranga is a key bowler for Sri Lanka, especially playing on the spin-friendly wickets at home. His form and fitness will be key to their aspirations at the upcoming T20 World Cup. The series against England will be a vital preparation for Sri Lanka ahead of the World Cup, and taking part in it will signal Hasaranga's match-fitness for the mega event. An official confirmed to Telecom Asia Sport that Hasaranga’s visit to Singapore was purely health-related and had no connection to cricket or his fitness, thus clearing his availability for the upcoming series. IANS

