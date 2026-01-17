Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga set for England series despite medical visit to Singapore

Wanindu Hasaranga likely available for Sri Lanka’s T20I series vs England despite Singapore medical visit, confirming readiness for World Cup build-up.
Wanindu Hasaranga set for England series despite medical visit to Singapore
Published on

Mumbai: Sri Lanka’s star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to be available for the upcoming T20I series against England, despite travelling to Singapore for a medical check-up, a news report claimed on Friday. Hasaranga is a key bowler for Sri Lanka, especially playing on the spin-friendly wickets at home. His form and fitness will be key to their aspirations at the upcoming T20 World Cup. The series against England will be a vital preparation for Sri Lanka ahead of the World Cup, and taking part in it will signal Hasaranga's match-fitness for the mega event. An official confirmed to Telecom Asia Sport that Hasaranga’s visit to Singapore was purely health-related and had no connection to cricket or his fitness, thus clearing his availability for the upcoming series. IANS

Also Read: Iyer, Bishnoi drafted into India squad for T20Is against New Zealand; Sundar ruled out with side strain

T20I series
Wanindu Hasaranga

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com