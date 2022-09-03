Warwickshire Sign All-Rounder Jayant Yadav

BIRMINGHAM, Sep 2: English County side Warwickshire on Friday announced that they have signed India's off-spin all-rounder Jayant Yadav for the final three matches of the ongoing County Championship season.

Yadav, 32, will join up with his India teammate, pacer Mohammed Siraj at Edgbaston next week ahead of Warwickshire's home match against Somerset, which starts on September 12.

He becomes the eighth Indian player to sign up for the English domestic cricket season in 2022 after Siraj (Warwickshire County matches), Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya (50-over matches for Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Navdeep Saini (Kent) and Shubman Gill (Glamorgan County matches). IANS

