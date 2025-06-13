Was unhappy with my returns in last few matches, says Angelo Mathews as he ends red-ball career

Mumbai: As he walks into a cricketing sunset as Sri Lanka's third most successful batter in Test cricket, Sri Lanka's former captain Angelo Mathews says his decision to hang up his boots was hastened by low returns in his last seven to nine red-ball matches.

With Sri Lanka set to play fewer red-ball matches in the next 18 months, the 38-year-old right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer decided to quit red-ball cricket, vacating the spot for a youngster.

"I wasn’t happy with my returns in the last seven to nine games. By my standards, it wasn’t up to the mark. I looked at the calendar – only two Tests scheduled over the next 18 months. One at 38, another at 39. Felt like a long wait, and I thought it’s best a younger player gets a crack," Mathews told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

Mathews signs off with 8,167 Test runs to his name, which makes him Sri Lanka’s third-highest run-scorer, behind the legendary Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814).

Mathews admitted he was proud, yet slightly wistful. “I never dreamt I’d finish as the third-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka, especially behind two legends of the game. Yes, there’s a tinge of disappointment not breaching that 10,000-run mark. Injuries and setbacks played their part, but I’m ever grateful to God for letting me play 118 Tests.”

Mathews is still hoping to play other formats of the game and especially wants to end his career with a last hurrah in coloured clothing. With the T20 World Cup coming up – that Sri Lanka is co-hosting with India -- in eight months, the 38-year-old allrounder hasn’t ruled out one final attempt to claim an ICC title. IANS

