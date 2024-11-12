Wasfi Bilal wins silver as India bags historic medal at BRICS Esports Championship

New Delhi: In a memorable moment for esports in the country, Wasfi Bilal, who goes by the user name “YoshiKiller”, secured a historic silver medal for India in the BRICS Esports Championship for Tekken 8, held at the VK Arena in Moscow, Russia. Competing against elite players from Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, YoshiKiller finished second in the overall standings behind China's XCC and grabbed a place on the podium in the two-day competition held on November 9 and 10. IANS

