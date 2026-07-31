Washington Open: Alex De Minaur tops Stefanos Tsitsipas

Washington: Alex de Minaur launched his Washington Open title defense with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday to set an all-Australian clash with teen Cruz Hewitt.

Tsitsipas, the former world number three from Greece, had won 12 of their prior 13 encounters, but de Minaur shrugged off a shaky start to turn the tables.

In other men’s matches, third-seeded American Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak.

Women’s third seed Naomi Osaka also punched her quarterfinal ticket, advancing when American Ashlyn Krueger retired while trailing 6-3, 3-1. She’ll next face Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who toppled eighth-seeded American Emma Navarro 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Agencies

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