Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy set to return for Afghanistan T20I series

New Delhi : Off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar and seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have been deemed fit for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning on September 13. The duo are set to join the team in the national capital on Thursday.

"Both Sundar and Reddy became fully fit sometime ago. The duo have cleared their fitness tests and match stimulations at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru," a source tracking the developments told IANS on Wednesday.

Sundar had missed the recent two-game Test series in Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury picked during the second ODI against England in Cardiff in July. Reddy last featured for India during the home ODI series against Afghanistan in June before aggravating a left quadriceps injury, which led to him missing out on trips to Ireland, England and Sri Lanka.

There is no definitive word yet on Jasprit Bumrah joining the team for the three-game series after a knee injury sustained while fielding in the second ODI against England has kept him out of action.

There’s also suspense over the participation of seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana, who has been recovering from the hamstring injury picked up during the England tour in July. If either of the two don’t link up with the national team, India pacer and local lad Prince Yadav shapes as an option for last-minute inclusion into the squad. (IANS)

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