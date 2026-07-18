Washington Sundar ruled out of 3rd ODI against England

New Delhi: India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the third and final deciding ODI against England at Lord’s on Sunday after sustaining a hamstring injury. ;Washington, 26, picked up the injury while completing a run in the 33rd over during India’s six-wicket defeat in the second ODI at Cardiff on Thursday. After a brief check from physio Kamlesh Jain, who then heavily strapped his right thigh, Washington resumed batting, but his stay ended on the very next delivery after he edged a short ball from pacer Saqib Mahmood to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and fell for two. IANS

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