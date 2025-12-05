Wasim Akram better than me, says Mitchell Starc

Brisbane: Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc said on Thursday he could not be compared with Wasim Akram after he surpassed the Pakistani great as the leading left-arm pace bowler in Test history.

“Wasim’s still a far better bowler than I am,” said Starc. “So as far as I’m concerned, he’s still the pinnacle of left-armers and certainly he’s right up there with the best bowlers to ever play the game.

“It’s nice to be spoken of up around that, but I’ll just try to keep churning a few out.”

Starc led the Australian attack in the day-night match at the Gabba in the absence of his usual strike partners Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who are injured, and spinner Nathan Lyon, who was dropped.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played in an attack without one of the three of them playing. So it’s a little bit different in that regard,” Starc said. Agencies

Also Read: Mitchell Starc pips Wasim Akram to become leading left-arm bowler in Test