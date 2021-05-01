WBC India Championship bout postponed

NEW DELHI: The World Boxing Council (WBC) India Championship fight between the country's top women boxers — Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari — which was to take place in Jalandhar on May 1 has been postponed.



A statement from the organisers on Friday said, "Considering the current spike in the Covid-19 cases in the country, LZ Promotions has taken the decision to postpone the upcoming World Boxing Council (WBC) India Championship fight to a later date."

The fresh date for the event, which was being promoted as the country's first Professional USA boxing event sanctioned by Indian Boxing Council (IBC), will be announced soon.

"Unfortunately, due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases across India and guidelines issued by the Indian government, we have decided to postpone the first-ever WBC India Championship event to a later date," the statement added. IANS

