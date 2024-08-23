‘We can feel comfortable now’: Christy Grimshaw praises AC Milan’s maternity policy

New Delhi: AC Milan have made history by becoming the first club in Europe to introduce a maternity policy that guarantees contract renewals for players who become pregnant in the final year of their deals. This pioneering initiative also includes childcare support and expenses for both the player’s children and a companion.

The move, led by the club’s head of women’s football, Elisabet Spina, is a significant stride toward gender equality in sports, and it’s being hailed as a potential model for other clubs across Europe.

In an interview with BBC Sport, AC Milan captain Christy Grimshaw emphasised the importance of this policy for female athletes, who often feel forced to choose between their careers and starting a family.

“The choice of being a mother or a player is one that definitely, in the past, a lot of women have had to make,” said the Scotland international. “To be granted this opportunity feels extra special. You might be in the last year of your contract and feel a little scared about becoming a mother. It’s taking that choice away from us. We can feel comfortable.”

Grimshaw, who has played a key role in Milan’s success, highlighted the broader implications of the policy. “Becoming a mother as a woman is a beautiful thing. I’m hoping this is the start of something special in women’s football and women’s sport,” she added.

Spina, who is the only female head of football in Italy’s first division, explained the reasoning behind the policy, which was developed with input from players through surveys and discussions. “As a huge club, we have the responsibility to try to develop women’s football,” she told BBC Sport. “I hope this project in particular can help not only women’s football improve, but women’s sport and female professionals.” IANS

Also Read: AC Milan complete signing of Alvaro Morata from Club Atletico de Madrid

Also Watch: