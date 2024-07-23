We can win two or three medals in wrestling: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt

Faridabad: The 2012 Rio Olympics bronze medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is confident that Indian will win two or more than two medals in wrestling.

India has secured six quotas for the Paris Olympics in different categories. Vinesh Phogat (women’s 50kg), Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg), Nisha Dahiya (women’s 68kg), Reetika Hooda (women’s 76kg), Antim Panghal (women’s 53kg) and Aman Sehrawat (men’s 57kg).

“We can win two or three medals in wrestling alone. Wrestling has brought medals for India from the last four Olympics events, so this time too Indian wrestlers will perform well in the Olympics,” said Yogeshwar Dutt to IANS on the back of ‘Glory of Five Rings’ event.

“Aman is the only men’s wrestler and I am very hopeful that he will bring the medal in the category. We have five women’s wrestlers too, out of which I expect three medals,” he added.

Antim Panghal and Aman Sehrawat have been seeded fourth and sixth in their respective weight categories at the upcoming 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, starting on July 26.

For the first time ever at the Olympics, there will be seedings with the top eight wrestlers in each weight class getting the opportunity. The two-time Olympian and country’s medal prospect Vinesh Phogat will be unseeded in the women’s 50kg freestyle category at Paris 2024.

Seedings were awarded based on the Wrestlers’ performances at the 2023 World Championships, 2024 Continental Championships, 2024 Zagreb Open Ranking Series, and the 2024 Hungarian Ranking Series.

Earlier, the seven-member selection committee decided not to hold any trials for the Paris Olympics, as several quota wrestlers protested against it. When asked about WFI’s decision on not to conducting trials Dutt said that there is no need of national trails of a player who has secured quota.

“I believe there is no need for trials if a particular player has already secured a quota for the event. The rule is quite old and it should continue like that. Sushil Kumar qualified for three Olympic events through quota and I qualified for four Olympics events through quota, so there is no need for trials,” he said.

Wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympics will see competitions in 18 medal events six each in the men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman. Sixteen wrestlers will compete in each of these events.

“My advise to all the wrestlers that leave the pressure outside the mat and perform at your ability,” Dutt concluded. (IANS)

