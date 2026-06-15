‘We can’t expect the team to be perfect from the get-go’: Carlo Ancelotti backs Brazil

New Jersey: Head coach Carlo Ancelotti refused to criticise his players after Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco, saying, “You can’t expect the team to be perfect from the get-go.”

“I think we have to reassess what we did in the match,” Ancelotti told a post-match news conference, as quoted by Xinhua. “We didn’t play well. We were imbalanced and gave away possession several times. We did a bit better in the second half but we can’t lose heart. It was the first match and we can’t expect the team to be perfect from the get-go. We have to take a look and improve as we go along. You don’t win the World Cup based on the first match.”

Ancelotti made two changes at halftime, with Danilo replacing Roger Ibanez at right-back and Fabinho substituting Casemiro in midfield.

Ancelotti rejected suggestions the result might impact the team’s morale ahead of its next two group-stage matches against Haiti and Scotland. IANS

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