We had to just be patient and let the wicket do the work, says Neser after all-round performance

Melbourne: Michael Neser described patience and discipline as the key to success after his standout all-round display on Boxing Day at the MCG helped Australia seize control of the fourth Test of the five-match Ashes series against England in Melbourne on Friday.

On the opening day of the Test match, Australia established their dominance as both teams struggled against the moving ball. Australia were bowled out for 152 runs off 46 overs, following England's decision to bowl first, with Josh Tongue leading the England bowling attack with five wickets for 45 runs. The highest run-scorer for Australia was Michael Neser with 35 runs, who provided some much-needed resistance on a difficult pitch.

“Obviously, the last few weeks have been pretty keen to get a new ball in there and plans out,” Neser said after stumps. “The ball definitely nipped around a bit there with the new rock, so it was just a matter of trying to find ways to put pressure back on their bowlers and knowing that when we bowled, we had to just be patient and let the wicket do the work.”

After the first innings of Australia, England came out to bat on a surface that was very helpful to bowlers, creating the same issues for them as they had faced. Neser, like Tongue, removed important English batsmen Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes to finish with 4 for 45 and help to dismiss England for 110 runs in just under 30 overs.

The only person who provided any substantial resistance for England in their innings was Harry Brook, who scored 41 runs, handing Australia a first innings lead of 42 runs. Opening the inning with Travis Head, Scott Boland edged a boundary on the very last delivery of the day to increase the hosts' lead to 46.

“I don't know as an opener, but I know as a tail ender, it's our job sometimes to do that sort of role, and Scotty, you don't have to even ask him, he'll run down and put his pads on,” Neser said.

However, apart from the statistics and analysis, the game on Boxing Day at the MCG has a very personal meaning to Neser, who has always dreamed of playing a key role on that day since childhood.

“It's unreal. I dreamt of this as a kid. Every Boxing Day, I'd wake up early, and me and my brother and I would play backyard cricket for hours and come back in and watch cricket,” he said. “The whole day is cricket for us, and to be part of it, it's a dream come true. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Earlier this year, Neser was unsure of his place in the team and has taken his chance with both hands, and has proven his worth. In the second innings of the Brisbane match, Neser took 5 wickets for 42 runs, which was instrumental in Australia's victory by 8 wickets.

“Cricket's a funny game. I guess going into the season, I didn't know if I was going to be playing for Australia again, and to be in the position I am now, I'm very privileged,” Neser said. IANS

Also Read: Cricket Australia CEO says hosting of day-night Boxing Day Test at MCG is ‘not off the cards’