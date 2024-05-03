We have got the right 15: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh

New Delhi: After Australia announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, skipper Mitchell Marsh said they have got the right 15-member side for the ICC event.

Earlier on Wednesday, Australia named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar won a recall despite not having played a T20I since the last T20 World Cup on Australian soil in 2022, while all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green also earned a place in the final squad despite some indifferent form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), as per the ICC. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will captain the side.

While speaking on Australia's radio station SEN, Marsh said they are "comfortable" with the squad and hoped that the players would take them deep into the T20 World Cup 2024.

"We're really comfortable that we've got the right 15, to hopefully take us deep into the (T20) World Cup," Marsh was quoted by ICC as saying.

When asked about excluding youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk from the squad, the skipper added they have covered all the bases covered.

The Aussie allrounder further added Travis Head and David Warner have been "fantastic" for them for a long time, which will help them for the T20 World Cup. He also praised Fraser-McGurk and called him an "outstanding talent".

"But we feel like we've got all bases covered within our team. Heady and David Warner have been fantastic for us, not only for a long period of time but over the last 18 months building towards this (T20) World Cup. Jakey is an outstanding talent," he added.

Veteran batter Steve Smith, young batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, experienced seamer Jason Behrendorff and all-rounder Matt Short all missed out.

Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, before Group B fixtures against England, Namibia and Scotland.

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, and Adam Zampa. (ANI)

Also Read: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Mitchell Marsh to lead 15-man Australian squad

Also Watch: