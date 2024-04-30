We stand a very good chance at this Olympics: Former World No.1 Heena Sidhu

New Delhi: Once the poster girl of the Indian shooting, former World No.1 Heena Sidhu believes that the country stands a “very, very good chance” at the 2024 Paris Olympics, considering the record number of quotas achieved in recent events.

India has secured 21 quotas in shooting for the 2024 Summer Games, scheduled to begin from July 26, 2024. Heena took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “We are going with the largest-ever, and definitely the most talented team, to this Olympics. On the other hand trials are still underway, but I do believe that we stand a very, very good chance at this Olympics. Few weeks to go!! #Paris2024 #Olympics2024,” she wrote. On Sunday, Maheshwari Chauhan won the Olympic quota with a silver medal in Women’s Skeet in the Shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha. It was the 21st Olympic quota for India, and the fifth in shotgun.

India missed three Olympic quota, one each in men’s and women’s trap, apart from men’s skeet. (IANS)

