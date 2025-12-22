We thought we would be competitive, but Australia outplayed us: McCullum

Adelaide: England head coach Brendon McCullum accepted that the team’s preparation for the Ashes series was not right and is prepared for the following scrutiny ahead after the visitors were handed an 82-run defeat at Adelaide Oval. After defeats in Perth and Brisbane, this was a third straight loss for the visitors as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead and retained the Ashes title.

Acknowledging that their opponents had “outplayed them in all aspects,” McCullum didn’t shy away from recognising that his team’s entire performance was the most “precise,” “formidable,” and “consistent” he had witnessed from an Australian side in many years.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” McCullum said. “We came here with high hopes, high ambitions and lofty goals, and we’ve been outplayed across three Test matches. You’ve got to cop a sweep when you don’t quite achieve what you’re hoping to.

“I do feel like the last day-and-a-half, two days, we’ve probably played our best cricket, and that’s because we’ve just played.

“We knew coming down here that Australia is a very strong team in their own conditions,” he later added. IANS

