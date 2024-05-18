We will suspend coaches of dope offenders, says Indian athletics boss Adille Sumariwalla

New Delhi: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Friday revealed that equal penalties will be imposed on both coaches and athletes if the latter fails a dope test. This initiative is designed to hold coaches accountable and foster a culture of clean sports, said AFI President Adille Sumariwalla.

“Coaches of the athletes who are caught for doping and are sanctioned will get a similar punishment. It is high time people were called out, named and shamed,” said Sumariwalla in a virtual press conference after the AFI took the pathbreaking decision at its executive committee meeting on Friday.

“We will suspend the coaches (who have coached dope offenders), we will inform departments concerned and they will not be allowed to enter the stadiums. These people have to be removed from whatever posts they are holding.

The decision came in on the day it was revealed that Olympics-bound woman boxer Parveen Hooda has been provisionally suspended for a whereabouts failure, which is considered an anti-doping rules violation. IANS

Also Read: Sumariwalla elected vice-president in World Athletics Governing Council

Also Watch: