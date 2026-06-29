Weather Washes Out Result After Padikkal Half-Century in India A–Sri Lanka A Clash

Galle: Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal smashed a fine half-century before persistent inclement weather resulted in a draw on the fourth and final day of the first four-day game between India A and Sri Lanka A on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable target of 312 runs in the fourth innings, Sri Lanka A were at 70/2 when play was officially called off following multiple delays due to rain. Starting their day at 53 without loss, India A progressed smoothly via an 82-run stand between opener Ayush Pandey and Padikkal.

Spinner Dilum Sudeera provided the initial breakthrough by dismissing Pandey for 38, which was followed by Ravindu Fernando trapping Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) lbw to reduce India A to 137/2. Padikkal, who notched up a solid 67, anchored the innings alongside skipper, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, through a brief 44-run stand.

But Sri Lanka A bounced back when Sudeera claimed Padikkal, and Sahan Arachchige had caught Jurel behind the stumps in the subsequent over to leave India A at 172/4 at lunch. A heavy downpour delayed the start of the post-lunch session, but Sri Lanka A capitalised on the resumption of play.

Brief Scores: India A 452/6 declared and 189/8 declared (Devdutt Padikkal 67, Ayush Pandey 38; Dilum Sudeera 5-49) drew with Sri Lanka A 330 and 70/2 in 15 overs (Pawantha Weerasinghe 20; Auqib Nabi 1-18). IANS

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