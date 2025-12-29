Webster, Inglis released from Australia squad to play BBL before Sydney Test

Melbourne: Australia's reserve all-rounder Beau Webster and wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis have been released from the squad to play in the Big Bash League ahead of the Sydney Test.

After the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG concluded in two days, Australian players have been granted a seven-day break until the New Year’s contest in Sydney.

Webster will be available to play for the Hobart Hurricanes in their BBL match against the Melbourne Renegades on Monday.

Inglis, who was dropped for the rapid-fire Boxing Day Test, will also return to the BBL and play for Perth Scorchers in their clash with the Sydney Thunder at ENGIE Stadium on Tuesday, ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test.

After their BBL matches, both players will rejoin the Australia squad in Sydney to prepare for the New Year's Test at the SCG, which starts on January 4.

Both players will be available to play for their respective teams before returning to the Australian squad on New Year's Eve to prepare for the Ashes Test at the SCG," Cricket Australia said in a statement. IANS

