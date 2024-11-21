‘We’re adults, wish each other the best’: Mitchell Johnson downplays rift with David Warner

New Delhi: Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has expressed his willingness to move past tensions with ex-teammate David Warner ahead of their roles as commentators for the highly anticipated five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against India. Johnson had previously criticised Warner’s “farewell summer” last year, questioning why a “struggling Test opener” was allowed to dictate his own retirement timeline. His remarks fuelled speculation about unresolved friction, particularly after Warner’s shaky performances in the lead-up to his final Test at the SCG against Pakistan.

However, speaking in Perth on Wednesday, Johnson downplayed any lingering animosity, emphasising professionalism. “We’re adults. You move on. We live our own lives, and we all cross paths at some point. From my point, I’m an adult, he’s an adult. You say, ‘g’day,’ and wish each other the best. I don’t take too much out of that whole situation,” Johnson was quoted by The Nightly as saying. IANS

