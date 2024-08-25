We’re deprived of playing World Cup in front of home crowd, says Bangladesh women’s captain Nigar Sultana

Dhaka: Bangladesh women’s captain Nigar Sultana said the recent shifting of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from the country to the UAE has meant they will now miss the chance of playing a global tournament in front of their fans at home.

On August 20, the International Cricket Council (ICC) moved the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup venue from Bangladesh to UAE due to travel restrictions imposed by several participating countries amidst ongoing unrest in the country, though the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) still has hosting rights.

“For the last two days I was really sad and today I seemed a bit free because a lot of people tried to make me understand (the switch) in different ways. To be honest I was really hurt and that from the core of my heart.”

“I had a lot of dreams and not only me it was the same for all the players because it is not only us who were waiting to play the World Cup in our country but along with us our family also waited for it, like our friends, fans or our close ones.”

“They were preparing in a different ways for this World Cup. As a player what I feel is that I missed the chance of having the pride of playing the World Cup in front of the home crowd. We are deprived of earning that pride,” Nigar was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, while talking to reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

At the same time, the wicketkeeper-batter expressed excitement over Faruque Ahmed being made the new BCB President. Faruque is the first BCB president to have played any competitive cricket, as he played seven ODIs for Bangladesh from 1988 to 1999, and also served as chief selector twice. IANS

Also Read: ‘Perfect’ PSG put on ‘spectacle’ against Montpellier, says Luis Enrique after thumping 6-0 win

Also Watch: