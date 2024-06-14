West Ham United sign exciting Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme

LONDON: West Ham on Thursday announced the signing of teenage Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras on a five-year contract for a reported fee of £25 million ($32 million). The 18-year-old will complete his transfer on Friday when the summer transfer window officially opens, subject to international clearance and a work permit being issued.

West Ham said Guilherme, who has been capped for Brazil at Under-20 level, was identified as a priority target by technical director Tim Steidten and new manager Julen Lopetegui.

“He is technically very gifted, but also has very good physical qualities — great pace, strength and stamina, and these are traits that will help him to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and English football,” said Steidten.

