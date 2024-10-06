West Indies Announce New T20I Squad for Sri Lanka Series as Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer, and Hosein Opt Out

St John’s: Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Akeal Hosein, opted out for personal reasons as West Indies announced a refreshed T20I squad for their upcoming three-match white ball series against Sri Lanka.

In their absence, the team will test new talent and returning faces in the three-match T20I series in Dambulla, as part of a wider effort to assess the depth and versatility of the squad.

One of the most notable returns is that of opening batter Evin Lewis, who last represented the West Indies in the T20 World Cup in 2022. His comeback marks a significant step for the batter, who has also been included in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

Lewis will be joined by Brandon King, another returning player, who has recovered from a side injury that had ruled him out of much of the T20 World Cup and the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

With Russell and other senior players absent, West Indies have called up two new faces: Trinbago Knight Riders’ allrounder Terrance Hinds and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ Shamar Springer. Both players impressed during the 2024 CPL season, with Hinds excelling as a death bowler for TKR, and Springer emerging as the Falcons’ top wicket-taker in a spin-heavy tournament.

Springer’s slower-ball variations and consistent performances made him a standout, and he is expected to be a valuable asset on the slower pitches of Sri Lanka.

Rovman Powell will continue to captain the T20I side, with Roston Chase serving as his deputy. Chase, who recently secured a central contract with West Indies, brings experience and versatility, particularly in the spin department, where he will support frontline spinner Gudakesh Motie. Motie, a left-arm finger spinner, will be the team’s primary spin option, but Chase and other all-rounders will also be called upon to exploit Sri Lanka’s conditions.

Coach Daren Sammy, who now leads the selection panel following a revamp of the system, expressed confidence in the squad despite the absence of key players. “The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury,” Sammy said in a Cricket West Indies statement. “We are confident in the squad’s ability to compete strongly against Sri Lanka.” IANS

