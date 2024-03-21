West Indies women to tour Pakistan for white-ball series at National Stadium in Karachi

Lahore: The West Indies women’s team will be touring Pakistan for a white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, in April, with all the matches to be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said three ODIs between Pakistan and West Indies are a part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and will be played on April 18, 21 and 23. It will be followed by five T20Is are scheduled for April 26, 28, 30, as well as for May 2 and 3.

The T20I series will also allow for both Pakistan and West Indies to kickstart their preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in Bangladesh in September-October this year. IANS

