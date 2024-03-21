Western Australia opener Cameron Bancroft suffers concussion after bike accident

New Delhi: Western Australia opener Cameron Bancroft suffered a concussion after falling from his bike and will miss the Marsh Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania, starting on Thursday at WACA ground in Perth.

Bancroft, a keen cyclist, suffered the injury while riding on Sunday. Bancroft’s loss is a huge blow for Western Australia’s bid for a hat-trick of Shield titles, according to the cricket.com.au website.

As the top-scoring batter in the competition for the past five seasons, tallying 3,061 runs at an average of 42.51, Bancroft concluded the 2023-24 regular season as the Shield’s second-highest run-scorer. Accumulating 778 runs at an average of 48.62, he trailed behind Tasmania’s Beau Webster. IANS

