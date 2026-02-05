We’ve plenty of time to come back stronger next year, says GG head coach Klinger

VADODARA: Head coach Michael Klinger felt the Gujarat Giants' WPL 2026 season demonstrated noticeable progress, despite an overall sense of unfinished goals, as the side concluded their campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator on Tuesday.

Securing second place on the points table marked a positive advancement and showed that the Giants maintained composure in close matches throughout the league phase. However, it also identified areas for improvement, especially during the most critical moments.

"Yeah, certainly, finishing outright second this year is a huge improvement. Probably the two finals (Eliminators) we played, both last year and this year, we just didn't play at our best. We spoke about it today in our team meeting - that when we play close to our best, we're a chance to beat any team in this competition - and we just weren't quite there today, in our batting and our bowling," Klinger said, addressing the media after the Giants' loss to DC.

Nonetheless, the overall evaluation stayed positive. "We've learned a lot about our squad this year. Whether we won the final or not, or the championship or not, we're pretty clear on the areas we need to improve next year. We've got plenty of time - about 10 months now - to watch more cricket from both local and overseas players, tinker a little bit, and hopefully come back bigger and stronger next year.

"To qualify two years in a row, there are always teams who would much prefer to be where we are than already gone home. So we're satisfied with that, but at the same time we're aiming for bigger things. It didn't happen this year, but we'll keep giving ourselves a chance by qualifying, and hopefully next year we'll play stronger cricket in the bigger games," he said. (IANS)

