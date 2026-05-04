WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Assures Vinesh Phogat’s Safety, Rules Out Venue Change for Wrestling Trials

New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh firmly addressed concerns raised by Vinesh Phogat over safety and fairness, assuring that the federation is taking full responsibility while ruling out any last-minute changes to the tournament venue.

“If Vinesh is worried about her safety, let me assure her that I am taking personal guarantee of that. Also, we have UWW-approved referees who officiate and all trial bouts are recorded, so there is no chance of any bias,” Singh told in a statement.

“Do you think it is fair to change the venue and disturb the whole schedule when about 1500 wrestlers have entered the tournament and made their travel and stay arrangements and have not raised any objections regarding the venue and their safety. Why WFI should do it and put participating wrestlers to inconvenience.” IANS

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