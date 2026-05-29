WFI moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC order allowing Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games 2026 trials

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order permitting wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials.

As per details available on the apex court’s official website, the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the WFI is scheduled to come up for hearing before a bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The SLP challenges the judgment delivered by the Delhi High Court allowing Phogat, a three-time Olympian, to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026 despite not fulfilling the eligibility criteria under the WFI’s policy. In its order passed last week, the Delhi High Court had held that motherhood cannot be treated as a “disability” or a ground for exclusion from professional opportunities, and directed the WFI to permit Phogat to compete in the trials scheduled for May 30 and 31. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia had observed that the selection policy failed to account for Phogat’s maternity-related sabbatical and post-partum recovery, which coincided with the qualifying tournaments prescribed under the eligibility criteria.

“Motherhood must be viewed as a natural and deeply significant aspect of life that deserves accommodation and institutional sensitivity,” the Delhi High Court had said, while finding a prima facie case in favour of the wrestler.

It had also directed that the selection trials be video-recorded and conducted under the supervision of independent observers nominated by the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association.

It had further clarified that Phogat’s participation would remain subject to the outcome of the pending writ petition before the single-judge Bench examining the validity of the WFI’s selection policy, circular, and show-cause notice. The Delhi High Court had also taken strong exception to the language used in the WFI’s show-cause notice, terming certain remarks against Phogat as “deplorable” and indicative of a “vindictive” approach. Meanwhile, a caveat has been filed on behalf of Phogat through advocate Aman Varma, seeking to ensure that no ex parte order is passed without hearing her side in the matter. IANS

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