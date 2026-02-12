Why are Restrictions only to Bowlers? Questions Ravichandran Ashwin

New Delhi: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in support of Pakistan’s Usman Tariq after the latter’s bowling action came under scrutiny during the T20 World Cup 2026, saying "why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?"

Tariq impressed with figures of 3-27 in Pakistan’s Group A win over the USA on Tuesday, securing his side’s second victory of the tournament. However, despite his match-winning performance, attention quickly shifted to his bowling action, sparking debate.

Known for a visible bend in his arm and an unconventional run-up, Tariq has faced questions over the legality of his action and whether it would stand up to international scrutiny, including in top T20 leagues. During Pakistan’s recent bilateral series against Australia, all-rounder Cameron Green had also raised concerns about the spinner’s action.

On Wednesday, former India cricketer Shreevats Goswami criticised Tariq’s pause during his run-up, comparing it to a rule change in football that disallows players from pausing during a penalty run-up. (IANS)

