‘Why didn’t they let us come earlier?’: Iran coach raises concerns over travel arrangements

Los Angeles: Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has questioned the travel arrangements imposed on his team during the FIFA World Cup , saying the extensive commuting between Mexico and the United States has taken a physical and mental toll on his squad. Speaking ahead of Iran's crucial Group G encounter against Belgium, Ghalenoei revealed that tournament organisers had informed his side that they would be allowed greater flexibility for their final group-stage match against Egypt in Seattle next week.

Iran have been based in Mexico throughout the tournament and have travelled to the United States only a day before each match before returning to Mexico immediately after the games. However, Ghalenoei said the rules would be relaxed for Iran's final group game against Egypt in Seattle.

"They said in Seattle, you can do what you want, you can act the way you want to, and you can come earlier," he told reporters.

The 63-year-old coach, however, questioned why similar flexibility had not been granted for Iran's earlier matches.

"But my question is, why didn't they let us come earlier for the first two games as well?" he added.

Ghalenoei believes the constant travel has affected the team's preparations during a critical phase of the tournament. IANS

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