WI VS ENG: Alzarri Joseph suspended for two match after on-field argument with his captain

Barbados: Following West Indies’ 2-1 series win over England, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been suspended for two matches after a heated on-field disagreement with team captain Shai Hope.

The incident, which took place during the third One Day International (ODI) in Barbados, saw Joseph walk off the field in visible frustration. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the suspension on Thursday, citing Joseph’s behaviour as falling short of the standards expected from players representing the West Indies.

Following the match, Joseph issued a statement through CWI, acknowledging his mistake and offering apologies to his captain, teammates, management, and fans. “I recognize that my passion got the best of me,” Joseph said. “I have personally apologised to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans. I understand that even a brief lapse in judgement can have a far-reaching impact and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

The situation unfolded in the fourth over of the match at Kensington Oval. Joseph, already showing signs of frustration over field placements, had bowled an impressive wicket maiden but grew visibly agitated after an exchange with Hope. Rather than continuing with the over, the pacer abruptly left the field without notifying anyone, heading back to the dressing room and leaving his teammates momentarily down to ten players on the field. IANS

Also Read: Head coach Daren Sammy slams Joseph’s ‘unacceptable’ behaviour in Windies series win over England

Also Watch: