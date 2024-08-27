WI vs SA 2nd T20I: South Africa collapse as West Indies seal T20I series

NEW DELHI: West Indies bowlers put the brakes on South Africa and fought their way back from a precarious position to win the second Twenty20 international by 30 runs on Sunday and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Trinidad, on Sunday.

The home side bowled out the visitors for 149 as they took the last seven wickets for only 20 runs to stymie South Africa’s efforts.

West Indies were put into bat at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and amassed 179 for six off their 20 overs with opener Shai Hope top scoring with 41.

South Africa got off to a quick start in reply and looked to be cruising to victory on 125/3 after 13 overs, but then collapsed as Romario Shepherd took 3/15 and Shamar Joseph 3/31 in a dramatic turnabout.

Opener Reeza Hendricks scored 44 runs off 18 balls for South Africa but after playing on to Shepherd saw his side rapidly lose their early initiative.

West Indies won the first match by seven wickets on Friday. Tarouba also hosts the last game on Tuesday. Agencies

