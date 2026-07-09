Wild card Arthur Fery sets up Wimbledon semifinal showdown with Alexander Zverev

London: Unheralded Briton Arthur Fery continued his fairytale run at Wimbledon 2026, becoming only the second wild card player ever to reach the men’s semifinals with a straight sets victory over French Open 2026 runner-up Flavio Cobolli.

Fery continued his best season at his home Grand Slam, cruising past the Italian Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 in two hours and 14 minutes to emulate Croatian legend Goran Ivanisevic as the second wild card to storm into the semifinals at Wimbledon. Ivanisevic did one better and reached the final 25 years ago.

The 23-year-old Briton, who entered the grass-court major with just six tour-level wins to his name, produced a high-class all-around performance under the baking London sun to overwhelm Top-10 star Cobolli and become the lowest-ranked men’s singles semi-finalist at SW19 since then-World No. 125 Goran Ivanisevic won the title in 2001.

Fery will now take on second seed and Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev, who defeated sixth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 (IANS)

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