Will approach Zimbabwe like India or Australia, says Windies coach Sammy

Mumbai: When they step into the Wankhede Stadium on Monday for their opening Super 8s clash with Zimbabwe in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai, the West Indies will be taking the match as seriously as they take a clash with India, Australia or any other top team.

Been there, done that — Darren Sammy, after captaining the West Indies to the titles in 2012 and 2016, is hoping to guide the Caribbean stars to another T20 World Cup title — this time as the head coach. Having experienced the highs and lows in his career as a player, coach Sammy knows that they can’t afford to take things lightly because a win ahead of tougher clashes with India and South Africa will be a big boost to their dream of going all the way to the title.

The West Indies finished at the top of their preliminary group and will be opening their Super 8s campaign against Zimbabwe, an unexpected opponent at this stage, who topped Group B by stunning Australia and Sri Lanka.

This is one clash nobody had expected at the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. But Sammy said they will not take things lightly and will approach it like a game against India or Australia, as every team that has reached this stage has to be taken seriously.

“Who said Zimbabwe is not supposed to be here? A lot of people say the West Indies is not supposed to be here either. I think when you’re in a World Cup, you’ve got to respect every opposition. And that’s what we’ve been doing. That’s what I encourage my guys to do. Respect the opposition, but believe in yourself, believe in your processes and your execution.” IANS

