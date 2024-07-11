Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic in semi-final as Alex De Minaur withdraws

LONDON: Novak Djokovic reached his 13th Singles semi-final at Wimbledon after Alex De Minaur pulled out of his quarter-final against the second seed due to a hip injury on Wednesday. De Minaur sustained the injury at the end of his fourth-round victory over Frenchman Arthur Fils on Monday. De Minaur, the ninth-seeded Australian, announced his withdrawal mere hours before the scheduled match against Djokovic on Centre Court. Agencies

